Tailor Explains The Biggest Mistake Men Make When Buying A Suit

A tailor recently told us the biggest mistake men make when buying a suit. “They don’t do enough research,” said McGregor Madden, a trained tailor who founded men’s apparel businesses ProperSuit.com and Hall & Madden.



Madden said that not knowing all the options can result in paying too much for a suit that ends up looking cheap and wearing out quickly.

Men are often intimidated by “inept and pushy salesman” and buy the first thing that comes along, he said.

But it’s important to do research to find the right suit.

“A business suit is an investment piece that will project the image you want to make in a professional setting,” said Madden. “Go around and check out high-end, low-end and medium-end stores and try on a variety of suits.”

“Don’t be intimated, its not until you feel quality that you will know quality,” he said. “Knowing what’s out there will help you to make a decision you’re happy with.”

He also encouraged men to get their suits tailored by a professional.

“At the end of the day you are getting garment not made for you that will need extensive tailoring services to ensure a proper fit,” said Madden. “Your tailor may be your best friend.”

