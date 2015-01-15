The Basic Belt Guide For Men

If you’re wearing the wrong belt, you’ll really cheapen your entire look.

There are three things to remember in order to keep your leather-wear on point.

First: your belt should match your shoes. Black shoes means a black belt, brown shoes means a brown belt, etc. You get the picture.

Second, the bigger your belt buckle, the most casual the belt is. No one’s wearing a Western belt buckle with a nice suit.

And third, try and buy soft leather. To test this out, just (lightly!) scratch the back of your belt with a finger nail. If your finger moves easily and leaves a small line, that’s soft leather. If your finger gets stuck right away, it’s hard leather.

If you remember these simple rules, you’ll manage to avoid disasters like this:

A brown belt is the less formal option. If your office is on the casual side (think: navy blazer, khaki pants, and a button down) then stick with a brown belt. Black would overpower the casual attire, while brown will tie it together nicely.

If you really love the whole Western, big buckle look, here is the grown-up, appropriate option. The larger belt buckle on these gives off the casual vibe, the leather has a slightly worn look, and the belts are on the thicker side, making them a great option for jeans and a casual shirt.

And finally, no one's wearing a black leather belt at a summer picnic. In the summer, you're free to experiment a bit with your belts. So if you're wearing shorts, a t-shirt or easy button down, and Sperrys, you can add a pop of colour with a fabric belt.





Here’s what you should look for instead.

