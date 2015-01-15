The Basic Belt Guide For Men

If you’re wearing the wrong belt, you’ll really cheapen your entire look.
There are three things to remember in order to keep your leather-wear on point.
First: your belt should match your shoes. Black shoes means a black belt, brown shoes means a brown belt, etc. You get the picture.
Second, the bigger your belt buckle, the most casual the belt is. No one’s wearing a Western belt buckle with a nice suit.
And third, try and buy soft leather. To test this out, just (lightly!) scratch the back of your belt with a finger nail. If your finger moves easily and leaves a small line, that’s soft leather. If your finger gets stuck right away, it’s hard leather.
If you remember these simple rules, you’ll manage to avoid disasters like this:
Here’s what you should look for instead.
Black Leather Belt
Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.