Men In The Philippines Will Go To Great Lengths For Beauty [PHOTOS]

The men’s grooming industry in the Philippines is booming, thanks to the growing popularity of the “metrosexual” look and an increase in advertising for male beauty products.



Reuters’ photographer Cheryl Ravelo recently visited the country to capture the trend.

She stopped by beauty clinics and watched men receive all sorts of skin treatments and injections. She also met fishermen who could not afford the costly treatments, but went to great lengths to keep their skin out of the sun.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.