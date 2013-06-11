Men In The Philippines Will Go To Great Lengths For Beauty [PHOTOS]

The men’s grooming industry in the Philippines is booming, thanks to the growing popularity of the “metrosexual” look and an increase in advertising for male beauty products.
Reuters’ photographer Cheryl Ravelo recently visited the country to capture the trend.
She stopped by beauty clinics and watched men receive all sorts of skin treatments and injections. She also met fishermen who could not afford the costly treatments, but went to great lengths to keep their skin out of the sun.
Men sit in the lobby of a skin care clinic in Manila, part of a thriving market for male cosmetics in the Asia Pacific region.
Ryan Estipona uses his mobile phone as a mirror as he waits for a facial treatment, which costs $21, at a skin care clinic in a mall in Quezon City, Manila.
During this nano power peel, a client gets corundum crystal brushed off his face. This costs about $48, a large sum considering the average monthly wage in the Philippines is $279.
Skin care does not only happen at cosmetic clinics. Advertisers in the Philippines also target men for beauty products.
Many who work outside and cannot afford the costly procedures and products wear their own masks to keep their skin from getting dark.
