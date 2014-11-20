15 Things Every Modern Gentleman Should Have In His Bathroom

Sotheby’s International RealtyWho wouldn’t want their bathroom to look this nice?
When moving into a new place, the bathroom is likely the last room you focus on.
But it’s probably the most important when it comes to making a bachelor pad feel like home.
To help guys out, we’ve rounded up 15 accessories and essentials that every gentleman should have in his bathroom.
From luxe items to a few absolute necessities, this is what you’ll need to take your bathroom to the next level.
Soft and luxurious towels are an essential for any bathroom. Not only will your guests appreciate it, but so will you after every shower. Monogramming is optional (but it does look great).
When getting out of the shower, you'll want a soft place to put your freshly washed feet. A memory foam bathmat is the perfect after-shower landing zone, and they come in all shapes and sizes.
A great shower head is the difference between a good morning and a great one. This head, made by Grohe, mimics the pattern of rainfall on your skin for a luxurious wake-up.
A mirror that doesn't fog up is one of the best investments you can make if you're a shower shaver. This one uses the heat of the water to heat the mirror and make sure you can see your face from start to finish.
Shower radios are out, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are in. Play sound from your phone through this tiny speaker that suctions to the side of your shower.
You probably already have a shower curtain, but is it the one you want? An attention-getting shower curtain, like this artistic eye-catcher from DENY Designs, can complete any bathroom aesthetic without overwhelming it.
An oft-overlooked bathroom necessity is the bathrobe. Though they come in many different styles, shapes, and colours, what you want hanging on the back of your bathroom door is the classic terrycloth version.
Most bathrooms don't come with enough storage. Solve that issue while making the room a whole lot snazzier with a bathroom organiser (often called an étagère, if you're fancy). We like this one with its deep cherry wood colour.
A towel warmer is a luxury, yes, but once you have one you won't know how you lived without it. This Brookstone model is big enough to warm two at the same time (or one towel and a bathrobe).
A nice set of countertop bathroom accessories is a non-negotiable, must-have for every guy. This pewter set is both rustic and masculine without sacrificing function or quality.
Save soap and fight germs with an automatic soap dispenser. No longer too expensive for your bathroom at home, automatic soap dispensers are a worthwhile addition to any bathroom.
To compliment your countertop accessories, get some matching storage jars to keep all your bathroom consumables in. They look a lot nicer than leaving your Q-tips in the container.
A candle in the bathroom is a necessity, especially when entertaining. A lit candle will mask smells while making the bathroom just generally a nicer place to be. This Apotheke candle has a light, woodsy scent.
If you haven't switched to straight edge shaving yet, now's probably the time to think about doing so. As a bonus, the tools involved look pretty stylish on your bathroom countertop.
If you have the wall space, a well-decorated bathroom calls for at least one good piece of art. Choose something that reflects your taste and matches your existing decor.
