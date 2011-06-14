Billion Dollar Menlo Ventures Adds A New Partner To Look For The Next Zynga

Shervin Pishevar

Menlo Ventures, a billion dollar venture capital firm, is hiring Shervin Pishevar as Managing Director to invest in the next hot social startup, Dealbook’s Evelyn Rusli reports. Menlo Ventures is a successful VC firm, but it mostly does deals in non-sexy areas like enterprise software and cloud computing. It hired Pishevar to find the next hot social thing. Feel free to take this as a bubble sign, or not.



Pishevar, meanwhile, is a serial entrepreneur whose record belies his influence and respect in the Valley. After selling his last company SGN he became a prolific angel investor, in companies like Klout and LikeALittle. We don’t know anyone who has anything bad to say about him.

Looks like a good fit all around. It remains to be seen whether more VC money in social startups is good for the ecosystem, however.

Don’t Miss: The 11 Huge Tech IPOs Coming This Year →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.