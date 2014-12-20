Men Have Started An Anti-Feminism Movement On Twitter, Are Calling Themselves 'Meninists'

Twitter is a great place for taking a stand, but sometimes the causes are less than honorable. Take the latest anti-feminism movement, led by men who are calling themselves “meninists.”

BuzzFeed spotted the trend making waves again — it’s not new — on social media. The BBC reported on it last year as well, defining it as a movement “created to express the difficulties of being a man in the 21st century.”

In most circles, this is widely considered to be something not to be taken seriously, and if you’re already developing a headache, we understand.

BuzzFeed points out that a lot of the more viral “meninism” tweets seem to be joke memes like this one but that a lot of times, the sentiment behind the tweets are genuine.

A lot of times, the #meninist tweets portray men whining:

Why don’t people flip out when a woman hits a man? #MeninistTwitter

— Dan. (@DansLife86) December 19, 2014

Why can a woman force a man to be a father but a man can’t force a woman to be a mother. #MeninistTwitter

— Adam DeShong (@AdamDeShong) December 19, 2014

The hashtag now features more people (men and women) criticising the movement, and calling out the men who are seriously tweeting about it.

Hey #Meninist, have you ever been afraid to walk alone at night? #MeninistTwitter and #YesAllMen is a joke.

— Breanna Elizabeth (@theotherbre) December 19, 2014

But men continue to mock feminism with their meninist tweeting:

Why do men have to spend our hard earned money on dates, why can we get asked out, picked up and fed… I like free food too. #Meninist

— 22 (@NickTooLive) November 10, 2014

BuzzFeed included this tweet in their roundup, saying that some are using the hashtag to “mock abortion and domestic violence.”