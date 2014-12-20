Men Have Started An Anti-Feminism Movement On Twitter, Are Calling Themselves 'Meninists'

Caroline Moss

Twitter is a great place for taking a stand, but sometimes the causes are less than honorable. Take the latest anti-feminism movement, led by men who are calling themselves “meninists.” 

BuzzFeed spotted the trend making waves again — it’s not new — on social media. The BBC reported on it last year as well, defining it as a movement “created to express the difficulties of being a man in the 21st century.”

In most circles, this is widely considered to be something not to be taken seriously, and if you’re already developing a headache, we understand.

BuzzFeed points out that a lot of the more viral “meninism” tweets seem to be joke memes like this one but that a lot of times, the sentiment behind the tweets are genuine. 

A lot of times, the #meninist tweets portray men whining:

 

The hashtag now features more people (men and women) criticising the movement, and calling out the men who are seriously tweeting about it.

But men continue to mock feminism with their meninist tweeting:

BuzzFeed included this tweet in their roundup, saying that some are using the hashtag to “mock abortion and domestic violence.”