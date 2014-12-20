Men Have Started An Anti-Feminism Movement On Twitter, Are Calling Themselves 'Meninists'

Twitter is a great place for taking a stand, but sometimes the causes are less than honorable. Take the latest anti-feminism movement, led by men who are calling themselves “meninists.”
BuzzFeed spotted the trend making waves again — it’s not new — on social media. The BBC reported on it last year as well, defining it as a movement “created to express the difficulties of being a man in the 21st century.”
In most circles, this is widely considered to be something not to be taken seriously, and if you’re already developing a headache, we understand.
BuzzFeed points out that a lot of the more viral “meninism” tweets seem to be joke memes like this one but that a lot of times, the sentiment behind the tweets are genuine.
Stop objectifying men. Real men have curves. #MeninistTwitter pic.twitter.com/GKm9E4I9i2
— Markus Lenz (@MarkusLenz15) December 16, 2013
A lot of times, the #meninist tweets portray men whining:
Why don’t people flip out when a woman hits a man? #MeninistTwitter
— Dan. (@DansLife86) December 19, 2014
Why can a woman force a man to be a father but a man can’t force a woman to be a mother. #MeninistTwitter
— Adam DeShong (@AdamDeShong) December 19, 2014
The hashtag now features more people (men and women) criticising the movement, and calling out the men who are seriously tweeting about it.
Hey #Meninist, have you ever been afraid to walk alone at night? #MeninistTwitter and #YesAllMen is a joke.
— Breanna Elizabeth (@theotherbre) December 19, 2014
But men continue to mock feminism with their meninist tweeting:
Why do men have to spend our hard earned money on dates, why can we get asked out, picked up and fed… I like free food too. #Meninist
— 22 (@NickTooLive) November 10, 2014
BuzzFeed included this tweet in their roundup, saying that some are using the hashtag to “mock abortion and domestic violence.”
“@samstaydipped: Men shld have a say in Abortion. Its my child as well #YesAllMen #MenimistTwitter“WE DO! Its called
