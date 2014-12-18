Democratic Senator: Obama 'Vindicated The Brutal Behaviour Of The Cuban Government'

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-New Jersey) came out swinging after the White House revealed its intent to ease US-Cuba relations Wednesday morning.

“President Obama’s actions have vindicated the brutal behaviour of the Cuban government,” Menendez said in a statement.

Menendez, a Cuban-American and a hardliner on US-Cuba relations, was reacting to the Castro government’s release of American aid worker Alan Gross as part of a prisoner exchange.

But Menendez insisted the deal was a bad one for the US.

“Let’s be clear, this was not a ‘humanitarian’ act by the Castro regime. It was a swap of convicted spies for an innocent American,” he said. “There is no equivalence between an international aid worker and convicted spies who were found guilty of conspiracy to commit espionage against our nation.”

Menendez also argued the prisoner exchange will only invite more foreign despots to capture US aid workers.

“Trading Mr. Gross for three convicted criminals sets an extremely dangerous precedent. It invites dictatorial and rogue regimes to use Americans serving overseas as bargaining chips. I fear that today’s actions will put at risk the thousands of Americans that work overseas to support civil society, advocate for access to information, provide humanitarian services, and promote democratic reforms,” he continued. “This asymmetrical trade will invite further belligerence toward Cuba’s opposition movement and the hardening of the government’s dictatorial hold on its people.”

The prisoner swap is part of a larger deal in which the two countries have agreed to negotiate towards normalizing their relations. President Barack Obama is scheduled to make a formal announcement about the new US-Cuba policy Wednesday afternoon.

View Menendez’s full statement below:

