NFL Player Gives His Paycheck To A 4-Year-Old With A Rare Heart Condition

Fox Sports Ava Urrera was born with a rare heart condition.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports brings us a wonderful story on Sunday morning. Menelik Watson, an offensive lineman for the Raiders, gave his game day paycheck to the family of a 4-year-old who was born with a rare heart condition, Ava Urrera. Ava was born with half a heart and has had 14 surgeries.

Through Glazers Touchdown Dreams program, Ava went and visited the Raiders this week where she was made captain for a day, given a signed helmet, and tons of stuffed animals.

But Watson went above and beyond when he gave Ava’s father his game paycheck for this week. According to ProFootball Talk, after taxes, that check would be around $US18,000. Watson said he wants Ava to have the greatest holiday.

Watson is in his second year in the NFL. The Raiders took Watson in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft. He played at Florida State in college. Ava will also be on the sidelines Sunday for the Raiders-Bills game.

