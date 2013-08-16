Men Working In Western Australia Earn More Than Anyone Else In The Country

Photo: Getty/Paula Bronstein

The ABS has released data which shows men, living in Western Australia, earn more than anyone else in the country.

According to the ABS, the pay-packages for male workers have, on average, increased by 89% since 2003.

On average they earn a whopping $1936 for a full-time week, according to the data.

The state also had the biggest wage growth overall. Its average full-time wage for men and women rose 87%, almost twice the average 45% pay rise in NSW, or 47% in Victoria, and it has even overtaken the ACT.

