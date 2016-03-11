9 ways that men and women see things differently at work

A corporate training startup called Bridge polled 1,000 people in the U.S. to find out how men and women see the workplace when it comes to sensitive issues like equal pay, sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The good news? Everyone is optimistic that the workplace will be a generally nicer, fairer place in five years.
But there’s still a long way to go today.
Here are some of the key findings:
Most of the men polled, 58%, think that men and women are generally paid equally for equal work. Less than half of women, 42% of women think women are paid equally.
Only about one-third (32%) of men think that men get paid more for equal work. However, most of the women polled (68%) believe men are getting paid more for the same jobs.
Only about one-third (34%) of men polled believe that women have a harder time getting promotions and filling leadership positions because of gender bias.
But two-thirds (66%) of women believed that women were being denied promotions or leadership positions because of gender bias.
When it comes to seeing other forms of discrimination in the workforce, women see it more than men. 38% of men said they thought lack of sensitivity for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals was a big problem in the workforce. But 62% of women thought it was.
Ditto for sexual harassment. Just over one-third (38%) of men saw it as a big problem compared to 62% of the women in this poll.
The one thing that everyone sort of agrees on is that sexual harassment won't leave the workplace anytime soon. Only one-quarter of men (27%) and one-quarter of women (25%) think that sexual harassment will be improved by 2020.
Sexual harassment is happening fairly regularly. Almost one-third (29%) of women said they had experienced it at work. So did 13% of the men.
The biggest discrepancy between how men and women view the workplace came around this issue: parenting. Only one-quarter of the men polled (24%) thought there was a lack of sensitivity around parental responsibilities in the workplace. But three-quarters of the women (76%) said there was.
