If you're a balding guy, you should follow these simple rules

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok Actor Jason Statham rocks the bald look with model girlfriend Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Balding men and anyone else with thinning hair: It’s time we had a talk.

Let’s face it, you’re not fooling anyone with that comb-over, that weave doesn’t look right, and the toupee will always look crooked.

Basically, you’re opening yourself up to comments about how you’re trying to hide something that’s actually a natural part of the ageing process. You can’t make it stop.

But take heart, because there are a few things you can do to your hair and head that will lessen the notability of the hair loss as well as boost your confidence.

The first mistake men make, according to barber Richard Bresson of Fellow Barber, is keeping their hair on the longer side. As a rule, shorter is always better.

This is because, as hair grows out it becomes “stringy and limp on top” and bushy on the sides.

Instead, get the sides cropped close with scissors or clippers and the top short with the hair brushed to the side. Don’t get any kind of part since you don’t want any hard lines drawing eyes to the “problem area.”

“It’s all about creating an illusion, moving the eyes away from the thinning top, instead of to the whole cut that’s pleasing to look at,” Bresson told us.

As for styling, stick to clays and pastes (you can see our recommendations here) that will give your hair lift and body, according to Bresson.

AP/Charles Sykes Actor Will Arnett uses his hairline and forehead to his advantage with closely cropped sides and top brushed to the side.

And if all else fails, just buzz it.

It’s up to you and your scalp to make this relatively drastic decision, but more men should definitely consider it, Bresson told us. It can make you look younger and feel more confident.

Plus, you don’t have to shave down to nothing. A No .2 setting or lower on the clippers to shave your head will drastically minimise the appearance of any bald spots or receding hairlines.

But remember, now your head is fully exposed to the elements, so use sunscreen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.