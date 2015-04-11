Men are now wearing 'fancy' sweatpants to work

Sweatpants are getting fancier, and more and more men are starting to wear them to work.

Tapered sweatpants, called jogger pants, were last spring’s hottest trend in menswear.

At the time, most men were wearing them casually with sneakers and t-shirts.

A year later, nearly every men’s clothing retailer is selling jogger pants, and the styles and materials have been trending more upscale.

On retail websites and in-store displays, models and mannequins are now shown wearing the pants with dress shoes, blazers, and cardigans.

The men’s sweatpant, it appears, has not only graduated from the couch to post-gym lunch, but also to the office.

A recent downturn in denim sales is partly to blame for the newly-approved versatility of the sweatpant, according to IBIS World analyst Will McKitterick

“Fashion denim is cyclical,” McKitterick told NPR. “So it seems we’re in a downturn period right now, and that’s not too surprising coming off the large amount of sales we’ve seen over the last 10 years.”

Denim sales were down 6% last year, according to market research firm The NPD Group.

The surging popularity of womens’ yoga pants over the last several years has also facilitated the dawning of fancy men’s sweatpants.

Retailers like Lululemon paved the way in showing women how to transition the tight, stretchy workout pants to activities beyond the gym. It wouldn’t be long before men would want their own version.

Nordstrom now offers 200 different varieties of jogger pants for men, half of which cost more than $US100. There’s a $US599 leather pair from Zanerobe, a $US295 herringbone French Terry option by Todd Snyder, and a knit pair from Vince for $US245.

Bonobos/Nordstrom/Mr Porter From left to right: Bonobos sweatpants ($US98), Belstaff sweatpants ($US330), and Loro Piana sweatpants ($US1,425)

Men can find cheaper versions at Gap, Express, Bonobos, and Betabrand.

Express These Express joggers are $US69.





