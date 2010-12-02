Men Want Android, Women Prefer iPhone

Looks like all those macho Droid ads are paying off.



According to a Nielsen survey released this morning, there’s a distinct gender gap when it comes to phone platforms. Based on a survey of 9,200 people in the U.S. conducted in August through October, Android is the most-desired platform among men, with 33% of male respondents saying they want one. The iPhone was a close second, with 29%.

But among women, Apple rules, with 31% of respondents saying they wanted an iPhone, versus a paltry 23% who said they’d prefer an Android phone.

There was almost no gender difference in BlackBerry, with about 12% of men and women saying they’d prefer one, but Windows Mobile was slightly more preferred by men, 7.4% to 5.8%. I’d attribute that to Microsoft’s NFL advertising blitz, but this survey was taken before Windows Phone 7 launched.

The survey also looked at market share in October, and found an almost even split between BlackBerry and iPhone, with about 28% apiece, with Android slightly behind at 23%.

It looks like a three-way battle today, but once again Windows Mobile had a surprising 14% market share before the release of Phone 7, so Microsoft isn’t out of the game yet. Palm, on the other hand, with less than 2%, has a much longer way to go.

