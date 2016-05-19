The only thing men absolutely need to put on their face every single day

Shutterstock Every man, woman, and child should wear sunscreen daily.

If there is one thing keeping dermatologists up at night, it’s the consistent and steadfast refusal of men to wear sunscreen.

Despite their increased risk of developing melanoma, many men just aren’t willing to use a sunscreen every single day.

But with summer and fun in the sun quickly approaching, it’s time to get serious about skin cancer prevention.

“It’s very important that men use a hydrating sunscreen,” Dr. Keaney, a dermatologist working with Dove Men+Care, told Business Insider, adding that it must be used with regularity to have effect. “That’s kind of a basic building block of a skincare routine.”

We’ve already talked a lot about how important it is to use moisturizer every day. The good news is that you only need one product that can do both, so that you can save your skin from sun damage while also staving off early signs of ageing and skin dryness.

The moisture keeps skin from drying out, while the broad spectrum sunscreen protects skin from harmful UV rays, which can also cause wrinkles and skin damage. Dr. Keaney recommends using moisturizer with a sunscreen component of at least SPF 30 for the best effect, but any kind of protection is better than none at all.

Many popular drugstore brands make moisturizing sunscreens that are specially formulated for male skin, including Neutrogena, Dove Men+Care, Nivea, Harry’s, and Cetaphil. Make sure to choose one that you find comfortable to wear every day. If you don’t find it comfortable, odds are you’re not going to like wearing it — so you won’t.

NOW WATCH: 11 amazing facts about your skin



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.