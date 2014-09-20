77% Of People In Relationships Think Men Should Pay On The First Date

Quick: Who should pay on a first date?

If you said “the guy,” you’re in the majority. In a NerdWallet study of people in relationships who had been living together for at least six months, 77% of respondents said that men should pay on the first date. It’s worth noting, however, that whether these respondents are in hetero or homosexual relationships isn’t specified.

Apparently, this doesn’t change as time goes on. When asked who pays on “date night,” 56% of men said they pay, along with 0% of women (yes, zero). There are a good number of couples splitting the bill, though: 40% of men and 41% of women say they split the check on date night.

Check out the infographic below to see what else the study uncovered:

