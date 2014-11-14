Men Should Only Wash Their Hair Three Times A Week (At Most)

If you wash your hair every day, stop.

For model-like healthy hair, everyone should lessen their shampoo-use, but particularly men.

That’s according to the people cutting your hair — your barbers.

Most hair professionals agree that you should wash you hair at most every two to three days. Some barbers, like Van Cappizzano of Ball and Buck in Boston, even advocate abstaining from shampoo altogether.

That’s because most shampoos can be damaging to hair when used excessively. They contain sulfates and other chemicals that strip hair of the oils it needs to stay healthy, shiny, and soft.

“Don’t think of your hair as a chalkboard,” Cappizzano told us, meaning you shouldn’t be wiping it clean every morning when you step in the shower. Instead, he says you should think of it more like a “plant” that needs nutrition and attention.

Lessening your use of shampoo will take care of frizz, make it easier to use hair product, lessen breakage, and generally make your hair look healthy and vibrant.

And for those who can’t imagine not taking a shower every day, don’t worry — we’re not taking about abstaining from wetting your hair.

In fact, you should be wetting your hair and exfoliating your scalp by rubbing it and scratching it every time you take a hot shower. This gets rid of dead skin flakes, dirt, and excess oils that may have built up from the last time you showered.

Just refrain from always using the sudsy stuff.

