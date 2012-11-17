Men Prefer This 'Dark Knight Rises' Star To People's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Social media says Tom Hardy would rank as men’s ultimate man crush of 2012.

Forget Channing Tatum, according to social media, men would have preferred a certain Batman villain as People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2012.According to research firm Fizziology, the biggest man crush of the year is on Bane’s Tom Hardy from “The Dark Knight Rises.”



The social media researchers gathered data on male actors who gathered the most buzz on Twitter during each of their last two films. Hardy blew the competition away.

Tom Hardy: 20%

Ryan Gosling: 4%

Channing Tatum: 2%

Like Tatum, Hardy also had three successful films out this year: romantic comedy “This Means War,” Weinstein Company’s “Lawless,” and, of course, “The Dark Knight Rises,” which has earned more than $1 billion worldwide.

Hardy was also just cast as the lead in the film adaptation of “Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell” video game and book series.

Do you agree?

