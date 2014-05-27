Guys Are Posing With Tigers On Tinder In Hopes Of Attracting More Women

In a world filled with dating apps, it’s overwhelming to think it could be your picture standing between you and the future love of your life.

So what’s a guy to do to make sure his snap catches the eye of the ladies?

Pose with a tiger, apparently.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the big cats are all the rage on dating sites, especially location-based match machine Tinder, where “users estimate they encounter tigers in one out of every 10 profiles they view.”

There’s even a popular Tumblr — Tinder Guys With Tigers — where people can submit the photos they see of men exercising this new trend.

28-year-old Nate Levin told The WSJ that the photo he uploaded of himself with his arm slung around a Bengal tiger was the money shot, explaining that women seem to love travellers.

But when interest from the opposite sex would wane after a date or two, it wasn’t because of him, “it was because of the tiger.”

“I had no idea that it was a trend,” he told The WSJ.

Women, on the other hand, are sick of the trend, likening a man with a photo of himself and a tiger to a man who uses mundane phrases in his profile like, “I love to laugh” or “family is very important to me.”

According to The WSJ,

The anti-tiger backlash is in full swing on several dating sites — many users make comments on their profiles to indicate they don’t need a tiger photo to make an impression, while others are flocking to different animals, including lions, elephants and dolphins, to stand out.

