Men are painting their nails in support of Bruce Jenner and posting the photos on Instagram

Exactly a week after teenagers were suctioning their lips with shot glasses to look like Kylie Jenner, another Jenner-centric trend has taken over social media.

This one, though, is a gesture of support rather than a viral stunt.

#PaintYourNailsForBruce is the brainchild of Australian radio’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Hosts Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O teamed up with Sally Hansen Australia to encourage people to paint their nails in support of Bruce Jenner.

The backstory: Jenner came out to the public as a transgender woman in an interview with Diane Sawyer on Friday night.

Although he has neither divulged his new name nor requested that the public use feminine pronouns when referring to him, he did specify that he is looking forward to one very specific aspect of womanhood: being able to freely wear nail polish “long enough for it to chip off.”

The interview attracted 16.8 million viewers to ABC News — more than twice the time slot’s usual audience of 6.2 million, according to the New York Times. Twitter was overflowing with real-time commentary while the interview went on, from Jenner’s family members and the public alike.

So it’s not surprising that an awareness-raising hashtag would stem from this watershed cultural moment. The Australian DJs Kyle and Jackie O are encouraging listeners the world over to to upload their manicures with the hashtag #PaintYourNailsForBruce.

Sandilands himself, pictured above and on Instagram, was one of the first to take part in the challenge. Currently, most of the photos on Twitter and Instagram are from Australian users.



Men and women alike are getting in on the fun.

Kardashian-inspired talons are, of course, ubiquitous.

Even in Sweden, as seen below. Who knew turquoise acrylics had made their way to Scandinavia?

Some people are getting extra creative with Jenner-inspired nail art.

And in Sydney, Kyle and Jackie O Show reps are giving men free manicures, according to BuzzFeed.

As is usually the case with hashtag activism, the #PaintYourNailsLikeBruce challenge is spreading awareness, but also being dismissed by some as a fruitless effort that draws more attention to participants than to the cause it supports:

#PaintYourNailsForBruce? I mean, you could do something helpful and donate/support trans charities, but sure, whack out the nail polish…

— Jessie Donnelly (@JessieDonnelly) April 27, 2015

“@.kyleandjackieo: Get involved for #BruceJenner this Monday. #PaintYourNailsForBruce“This is so demeaning and tacky.I support Bruce! ❤️

— Chris Anderson (@CHRISANDO22) April 25, 2015

#PaintYourNailsForBruce who thinks up these things ? Surely there are more important things to think about

— George (@georgepsi) April 26, 2015

#PaintYourNailsForBruce lmao is this really happening. OK, he’s a woman. You know what else? I’m having sushi for lunch.

— ಠ_ಠ (@AivannTran) April 26, 2015

