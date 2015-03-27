Men are going crazy for Lululemon's 'Anti-Ball Crushing' pants

Lululemon The $US128 ‘ABC’ pants are a best seller.

Lululemon’s “ABC” men’s pants are one of the company’s hottest selling items.

The name of the $US128 pants stands for “anti-ball crushing,” as they were engineered to give “you and the family jewels room to breathe,” according to Lululemon’s website.

The popularity of the pants contributed to 16% increase in same-store sales last quarter for Lululemon’s men’s business, CEO Laurent Potdevin said Thursday on a call with investors, as noted by Bloomberg.

Potdevin said the company’s

tops made of Rulu, a sweat-wicking, stretchy material patented by Lululemon, have also been a customer favourite.

Men rave about the “ABC” pants on the company’s website.

One reviewer said, “They are the most comfortable pants I have ever worn. They are extremely versatile. They can be dressed up or down.”

Two reviewers called the pants “fantastic” and several said they wear them to work as well as to the gym.

“I love these pants,” one reviewer wrote. “I wear them as casual, for work (I am a financial advisor) and I wore them to yoga once just to see how flexible they are and they were excellent.”

Some complained about the slim fit, however, which would contradict the company’s promise that the pants allow for “breathing room.”

Here’s another picture of the pants:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.