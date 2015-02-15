Men like some stocks, women like others

In February, robo-adviser SigFig released a report on investing trends, comparing the 2014 risks, returns, and preferences of over 750,000 retail investors who use the service.
Along with some other interesting insights — like the fact that men are both more likely to churn their portfolios and to lose money — SigFig was able to highlight a handful of companies with stock more likely to be preferred investments for men and women.
Men showed an outsized preference for automaker Tesla Motors and beverage giant Coca-Cola, in particular, and favour a handful of tech companies. Women were especially more likely to invest in communications company Frontier and bank JP Morgan, and count a number of pharmaceutical companies among their preferred investments.
Check out some of the other noteworthy companies in the SigFig-created graphic below:
See the rest of SigFig's report.
