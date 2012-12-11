Men In Tights: 'Meggings' Are Taking Manhattan By Storm

Photo: www.youtube.com

Men’s tights, for so long the preserve of ballet dancers and runway models, are taking Manhattan by storm and could soon be seen on the street of Britain.When trendsetters speculated what would be the defining men’s fashion movement to sweep New York this winter, few opted for the male legging.



But “Megging”, as the male legging is known, is now all the rage in sartorial circles. Celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Russell Brand and Lenny Kravitz have all been spotted wearing leggings, while fashion stores Uniqlo, Barneys and Nordstrom are selling tights for men.

The bad news is they are on their way to Britain: Uniqlo is already selling them on its British website, and their success in New York is seen as an indication they will also prove popular here.

They are expected to follow on from the trend for “skinny jeans” on men, which have become a staple of the British high street.

One proud “megger” is Mark Dorosz, 34, an English internet entrepreneur who lives on the Upper East Side in Manhattan.

“Male tights are so much more comfortable than skinny jeans,” he said. “I’ve always had good legs and it’s nice to show them off all year round.

“There are so many people wearing exotic clothes in New York that nobody cares about a man wearing leggings if it works for him.

“Perhaps people will be laughing around this in 12 months’ time but for now they come up to me and say, ‘You look awesome.'”

Some New Yorkers, however, see the “megger” as an affront to masculinity. Gabriel Cru, 35, from the Bronx, said: “Men in tights? Get out of here. We don’t do men in tights in New York. That’s European!”

New York-based British fashion designer Lucy Sykes warned that ‘megging’ is a hard look to pull off. “The only guy I’ve seen that looks good in a legging is my friend Neil who works with me at Rent the Runway,” she said. “But he’s young, dark and handsome and used to perform ballet at Lincoln Centre.

“Frankly any other man I have seen [in tights] looks a bit of a wally.”

