Men In 'Scream' Masks Pull Off $US300,000 Armoured Car Heist In Philadelphia

Three men wearing masks from the movie “Scream” allegedly stole $US310,000 from an armoured truck in

northeast Philadelphia early Thursday,the local NBC affiliate is reporting.

Wearing masks, all-black clothing, and armed with assault rifles, the robbers attacked the driver of a Garda truck in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo Bank.

“The timing of such, the armoured car arriving at a certain time, would just indicate that it was preplanned and well planned,” FBI Special Agent-In-Charge Edward J. Hanko told WPVI.

As one suspect ordered the guard to the ground, another grabbed the cash. The pair then hopped into a green minivan driven by a third suspect, according to WPVI.

Officials told NBC Philadelphia they ditched that car for a Pontiac Bonneville a short time later, then left that car in a residential area several blocks away.

A witness said the driver was “roughed up” during the incident.

“I went over and asked the guy if he was OK,” witness Gabriel Montalvo told NBC. “He just said ‘I’m fine.’ I said, ‘You’re shaking. You sure your OK?’ He said ‘I’m fine, this isn’t the first time I’ve been robbed.'”

Police are still investigating and surveillance video is to be released soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.