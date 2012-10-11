How To Dress Appropriately For A Black Tie Event

Photo: Statigram/mauaguirre02

The best way to be appropriately dressed when attending an event that stands for sheer grandeur is to follow a simple list of dos and don’ts.If you have a Black Tie affair around the corner, then keep in mind these essentials pointed out by couturier Archana Kochhar and outfitter Sarah Shaikh (Designer, SS Homme).

The Dos:



The appearance of ‘Black Tie’ on an invitation indicates unequivocally that the host expects tuxedos to be worn.

One must opt for the classic suit-tuxedo, white dress shirt, lapel, bow tie, and leather shoes—all of uncompromised quality, of course. A classic bandhgala (now appreciated worldwide) could also be an alternative for a distinct royal look.

Wearing a white shirt underneath is the standard. No other dress colour will complement your bow tie.

Keep the suit colour dark, preferably black, and add colour to your look by using accessories like cuff links and pocket squares. Make sure they’re all colour-coordinated, though.

If you’re not comfortable with a bow tie, a semi slim tie works well too. Just remember to keep it classic.

Accessories that always work: a watch, bow tie/tie, tie pins, cuff links, silk pocket square, and well-crafted leather shoes (oxfords or brogues).

The Don’ts

Such an event isn’t really open to much experimentation. It’s important to remember that wearing a black tie reflects the guest’s respect for the host and the event, so it’s usually better to stay biased to the side of more conservative rather than less.

Dress according to your body type and avoid oversized clothes.

A black tie event has no room for trial and error. Avoid any funky hair-dos and wacky belts, and keep it understated.

Don’t bathe yourself in extra cologne. Excess is a turn off. Go with a classic scent.

Bulky, bling watches do not blend well with a classic tuxedo. Pair appropriately.

As basic as it may sound, your trouser colour should always match your socks.

