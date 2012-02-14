Men Don't Have A Clue What Women Want For Valentine's Day

Photo: Flickr / Jack’s Movie Mania

Men better get it together if they hope to sweep their sweetie off her feet this Valentine’s Day.And we’re not just talking about deciding who’s picking up the check, we’re referring to the gift itself.



Apparently, a lot of men don’t have a clue what to buy, as RetailMeNot’s Shopping Trend report found.

The survey shows 33 per cent of men plan to buy their date candy, though only 20 per cent of women actually want this—a 13 point gap.

And while 38 per cent of men said they planned to take their date on a romantic night on the town, only 25 per cent of women said they’d be into it.

So, what do women really want for Valentine’s Day?

Jewelry (and lots of it, please).

20-per cent of women said they’d prefer this gift, though only 16 of the men intend to buy it.

Before you go on about Mars and Venus, you might want to check these guys’ wallets. A majority of consumers are strapped for cash, the study found, with over 50 per cent of respondents saying the sluggish economy has them planning to spend $100 or less on the holiday.

And both sexes agreed on one thing: 80 per cent of all respondents in a relationship said they’d be “happy” if their partner used a coupon to save on their gift.

