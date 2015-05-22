Men are snatching up grey hair dye like crazy to look like George Clooney

The salt-and-pepper George Clooney look is super hot right now. And who wouldn’t want to look like George Clooney?

According to The Telegraph, grey hair dye is flying off the shelves — and into the hands of a younger crowd hungry to give off a more refined air.

On Amazon alone, sales of grey dye have risen 80%. One of the more popular options, Renbow Hair Colour Cream, is up over 200%.

Is it clear that men are doing most of the buying? Not really, but it’s not unreasonable to guess that guys are trying to emulate a man as suave as Clooney.

“No longer something to hide, grey hair has emerged as the latest beauty trend,” Amazon’s vice president of retail Xavier Garambois told Telegraph.

This is just the latest development in the unisex “granny hair” trend, which has been trending on social media and spotted on the heads of everyone from musicians to style icons.

One day soon, someone might even believe you if you say your graying hair is a choice.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.