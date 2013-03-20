More Guys Are Shopping Like Girls

We’re seeing it more and more. Retailers turning shops into man caves, and most recently, those man caves turning into parties.



This Thursday NYC bespoke men’s suit shop Windsor Custom is inviting gentleman to come over for a flight of 3 Glenmorangie Scotches and a custom shirt for $150.

The store is under The Ainsworth, an upscale sports bar, so the idea is that guys come with friends, drink, shop, and then head upstairs for the start of March Madness.

The whole event is a really good example of where the whole male shopping experience is going in general. First, of course, there’s the move toward affordable custom clothing we’ve been seeing for a while now ($150 for a bespoke dress shirt sounds like a deal).

The second trend is man-friendly space. According to the New York Times, retailers from J. Crew to Ugg, Saks Fifth Avenue to Christian Louboutin (think red-soles high heels) are completely rethinking men’s stores, and in some cases, building completely separate spaces from women’s stores.

Retailers are putting a lot of thought into the layouts of these spaces too — think: places to sit, darker colours, gadgets and reading material lying around.

Lastly, men’s shopping is getting to be a group activity — Not something that’s done with a female, not something that’s done alone.

It’s a big change, and even though men have been the fastest growing segment of the adult apparel market, the change is coming slowly.

But the scotch will probably help.

