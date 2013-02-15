Being Single On Valentine's Day Is Harder For Men

Photo: Soon. via flickr

Despite what media stereotypes would have us believe, women are not any more likely to fear being single on February 14th than men. In fact, even less so.According to new Harris Poll findings, which surveyed 2,278 American adults, more men hate being single on Valentine’s Day than women.



When asked if they would rather have a root canal than be single on Valentine’s Day, one out of four men (24 per cent) chose the root canal. That’s compared to only 16 per cent of women.

The study also found that men were most likely to give flowers as a gift, and that one-third of American adults (single or taken) plan to buy candy to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

