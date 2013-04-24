Men Are More Like To Shop Online On Smartphones Than Women [THE BRIEF]

Flickr / StephenMcleodGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



According to the DDB Life Style Study, more men than women shop on their phones or use QR codes and apps to get good deals. (Although women are more likely to see shopping as a form of entertainment or therapy). This infographic breaks it all down.

Coca-Cola decided to make 61 different websites for its new campaign geared towards teens.

This is what it looks like when an artist paints a billboard based on tweets.

Cap’n Crunch is getting his own late-night talk show on YouTube.

A Deutsch LA creative threw his own music festival to counter Coachella … called Couchella.

Ad Age looks at “10 Secrets to Eye-Popping Designs.”

Do cookies only have five years left?

FedEx has a new app that lets consumers personalise their delivery experiences by altering delivery dates and locations.

Weather.com partnered with big data management platform Lotame to do better targeting.

The 614 Group joined forces with DMW MediaWorks, a top ad operations consultancy.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

These Huge Brands’ Early Websites From The 1990s Looked Terrible

Psy And Bill Gates Just Had A Moment On Twitter

Why Volkswagen Doesn’t Care If You Skip Its YouTube Ad After 5 Seconds

This Hilarious Footage Of A Failed Robbery Just Became An Ad For Pastrami

An Adman Sent This Resignation Letter In The Form Of A Data Timeline

Volvo’s New Ads Are Anti-Rich People

Everything You Need To Know About Why CNN Made So Many Errors In Its Boston Coverage

How Microsoft Won A 76% Market Share In Adtech

MDC Chief Miles Nadal Just Bought A $1,000 Round Of Drinks For Boston Cops

Top Female Ad Execs Tell Us Whether It’s OK To Burst Into Tears At Work

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.