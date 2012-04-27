Men Are From Google+, Women Are From Pinterest

With all due respect to John grey, men are not from Mars and women are not from Venus.



Well ok they may be from there, but they don’t currently reside there. At least not in the context of social media.

Created by Online MBA, the infographic below lays out some very telling and insightful info such as the fact that 2/3 of all adult online users are connected to one or more social media platforms.

Let that one sink in for a minute. Two out of every three adults who are online use social media. That’s amazing. It truly is. Wonder how many are still out there who still think social media is just a fad?

But I digress.

Another telling statistic is the gender breakdown between men and women on some of the social media platforms, in particular Google+ and Pinterest.

Google+ is definitely where the men hang out, literally as 71% of men use it compared to just 29% of women.

To find women, AKA the most powerful brand ambassadors in the world – in the social media space, head over to Pinterest where 82% of pinners are women. It’s precisely why brand managers need to take an interest in Pinterest.

