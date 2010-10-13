Men And Women Entrepreneurs Really Aren't So Different, Everyone Just Wants To Be Rich

Photo: Takayuki Yoshida

It’s been heavily debated whether or not women are cut out for entrepreneurship. It is a male-dominated industry, and women are more risk-averse.And maybe that’s accurate — to a point. But if women aren’t cut out for the industry, it’s not because of their sex.



According to TechCrunch, women who run startup tech companies are not actually that different from men who run startups.

The motivations that prompt men and women to launch their own companies, as well as the fears that hold them back, are approximately the same.

The main motivation?

Both just want to get as rich as possible. Studies show that men and women entrepreneurs each had a long-time desire to start their own company, as well as be their own boss. The average ages of men and women entrepreneurs are comparable, and their personal and professional backgrounds share many similarities, as well. Equally, then, the fear of failure that prevents entrepreneurs from starting their own companies is the same.

What is different, however, are the reactions to men and women entrepreneurs, and the type of encouragement – or discouragement – they receive. Discrimination still exists towards women in the entrepreneurial field.

Furthermore, the number of women studying computer science has been significantly decreasing, down from 37 per cent in 1985 to 19 per cent today.

