The More Responsibility A Man Has, The More Likely He Will Turn To Prostitutes

The recent U.S. Secret Service scandal is just the latest example of men freely destroying their careers by getting involved in prostitution scandals.Why is that? According to Michael Bader — a psychologist who’s treated dozens of clients for prostitution addictions — the more responsibilities a person has in their daily work life, the more likely they’ll turn to prostitutes to relieve the stress.



Bader says that a man who participates in these self-sabotaging acts decide to do so because for that moment, he feels “free of guilt, responsibility, and worry.” This means that the more burden a person feels he has in his daily routine, the more likely he’ll want to escape from that in the most extreme scenarios.

Bader writes in AlterNet:

On a psychological level, it doesn’t matter if the women come from the Emperor’s Club or a sleazy strip joint. It doesn’t matter if they cost $2,500 an hour or $40. The appeal of hookers lies in the temporary psychic relief they supply to men struggling with conflicts about guilt and responsibility.

A study published in Psychological Science says that the more powerful a person is, the greater their confidence, hence the more likely they are to cheat. The study included more than 1,500 respondents, and the ones in higher positions admitted they’d be willing to cheat more than ones in lower-paying positions.

