Enjoy this Instagram account reserved solely for photos of attractive men holding cups of coffee

Caroline Moss

A new Instagram account exists solely to bring those who follow it photos of attractive men holding cups of coffee.

It’s aptly named @MenandCoffee and its sister account, though not as widely followed, is @WomenandCoffee.

With its modest following of 15,600 followers, here are some of the photos @MenandCoffee have to offer.

 And from @WomenandCoffee:

In an attempt to monetise the Instagram account, they have created @MenandCoffee and @WomenandCoffee-themed apparel and, yes, coffee mugs:

Men and Coffeewww.menandcoffee.com

