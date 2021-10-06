MEMX’s move to Pyth – Griffin calls WFH ‘grave mistake’ – JPM bans travel for unvaxxed

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

MEMX pledged to put its market data on blockchain-based Pyth Network

Upstart exchange MEMX just pledged to put its market data on blockchain-based Pyth Network. It’s the latest example of Wall Street looking to technology to help it consume information in new ways. Here’s more on why MEMX’s move to Pyth matters.

Ken Griffin says WFH is hurting the nation

Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Citadel, said working from home is hurting the country, and that young people are making a “grave mistake” by missing out on professional development opportunities. He also said the nation’s leaders, all the way up to the White House, should do something about it.

JPMorgan bans business travel for unvaccinated staff

JPMorgan’s US employees who haven’t been vaccinated won’t be able to travel for work or attend in-person meetings, Bloomberg first reported. Plus, the bank announced it will soon deduct extra pay for COVID-19 tests and health insurance. Here’s what you need to know.

Successful pitch decks have 10 things in common

Founders who’ve raised millions all say that the best pitch decks have a few things in common. From establishing credibility to demonstrating growth, here are 10 things that set these pitch decks apart.

Wall Street’s rising stars reveal how finance is transforming

We asked our 2021 rising stars about the biggest factors shaking up banking, trading, and investing. They talked about data and AI, new dealmaking tech, and how ESG is transforming their roles. Check out their big predictions.

Ray Dalio is selling his personality test

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio released a personality test, ​​the PrinciplesUs assessment, that he’s used to learn more about his employees – and psychologists say it could help your team work better. See how the test could help coworkers build trust and cohesion.

