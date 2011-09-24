Even Though He Was Wrong Last Year, This Memphis Guard Predicted Another Championship

Photo: AP

If at first you don’t succeed, predict again.That’s Memphis Tiger basketball player Will Barton’s mantra.



After wrongly predicting a national championship in his freshman season, Barton is up to his old tricks.

“I’m gonna say it then. We’re going to win it all,” Barton told a raucous Tigers crowd. “Don’t put this in The Commercial Appeal. I don’t want to see it on ESPN or none of that this year. Let’s keep it in the party. Off the record.”

Oops.

To be fair, the Grizzlies are a likely top-15 preseason team. To be unfair, a national championship for a team comprised of mainly freshman and sophomore remains a long shot.

