Law Profs' Raucous Party In The Middle Of Exams Angers Students

Photo: amctv.com

Finals week might not be the best time to host a holiday party.But professors at the University of Memphis School of Law decided to host their holiday party, complete with a band, in a reading room in the library during finals week, Above The Law reported Wednesday.



The party also reportedly started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 2 p.m., peak studying time for test takers.

And students were not happy.

“The general consensus is anger. Most people I have talked to believe that this party is indicative of the faculty’s total disconnect from reality — they are literally fiddling while Rome is burning around them (at least for the 1Ls),” an irate tipster told ATL. “We are in the middle of exams at a school where grades matter if you want a job. It is unfathomable that nobody on the faculty saw the absurdity of throwing a party with a band in the main reading room of the library during exams. The phrase I have heard over and over is ‘I am at a loss for words.'”

This party seems to be the latest indication law professors have lost touch with reality.

Between asking students to work as personal holiday shoppers and blaming the media for law schools bad reputation, it seems some legal education leaders are starting to alienate their students.

DON’T MISS: After Spending $150K On Law School, Recent Grads May Become Bloggers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.