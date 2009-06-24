Memphis Hospital Confirms Steve Jobs Liver Transplant

Methodist University Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. confirms “with the patient’s permission” that it treated Apple (AAPL) CEO Steve Jobs for a liver transplant.

Jobs is “now recovering well and has an excellent prognosis,” wrote James D. Eason, M.D.

The release: (PDF here)

For Immediate Release



I am pleased to confirm today, with the patient’s permission, that Steve Jobs received a liver transplant at Methodist University Hospital Transplant Institute in partnership with the University of Tennessee in Memphis. Mr. Jobs underwent a complete transplant evaluation and was listed for transplantation for an approved indication in accordance with the Transplant Institute policies and United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) policies. He received a liver transplant because he was the patient with the highest MELD score (Model for End-Stage Liver Disease) of his blood type and, therefore, the sickest patient on the waiting list at the time a donor organ became available. Mr. Jobs is now recovering well and has an excellent prognosis.



The Methodist University Hospital Transplant Institute performed 120 liver transplants in 2008 making it one of the 10 largest liver transplant centres in the United States. We provide transplants to patients regardless of race, sex, age, financial status, or place of residence. Our one-year patient and graft survival rates are among the best in the nation and were a dominant reason in Mr. Jobs’s choice of transplant centres. We respect and protect every patient’s private health information and cannot reveal any further information on the specifics of Mr. Jobs’s case.



James D. Eason, M.D.



Program Director, Methodist University Hospital Transplant Institute



Professor of Surgery, Chief of Transplantation, University of Tennessee Health Science centre

