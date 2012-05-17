These Transportation Hubs Will Be Jam-Packed Memorial Day Weekend

The days before and after Memorial Day are some of the busiest for travel all year long. Nearly everybody makes a getaway to see family or just head to the beach for a little rest and relaxation.



Now, our friends at foursquare have made the following infographic with the weekend’s most crowded travel hubs based on checkins on the social media network. If you can, avoid them at all costs.

If you can’t, don’t say we didn’t warn you about a crowd.

Photo: Courtesy foursquare

