MEMORIAL DAY: Three More Sales & Deals To Jump On

The Memorial Day sales and specials onslaught is upon us! Hooray!



Yesterday I was in a crowded Target, teeming with humanity. Everyone pushing others out of the way, buying cheap Chinese-made garbage. Absolute garbage. And when I bought my own Chinese-made garbage, the cashier at the checkout double-bagged it in plastic. How thoughtful of her!

That plastic will end up in the Pacific trash vortex, needlessly killing dolphins and other crucial marine life.

Instead of buying garbage you don’t need and don’t even want this Memorial Day, why don’t you:

1) Sign up for a credit card from a bank that will treat you right. There are some great deals over there this week on Outlaw; get an airline rewards card that will get you a comped flight faster for your summer vacation, or better yet, take a balance transfer deal and starve your old bank of your business. I’m a big believer in ditching any institution that doesn’t treat you right.

2) Join the ACLU, contribute to Planned Parenthood, get a NRA membership, or give money to any other cause you believe in. This honours the spirit of Memorial Day. The world is in need of help — and courageous leadership from people like you. Don’t buy overpriced Chinese-made nonsense at Target. Don’t support sweat shops and products that will fall apart within weeks. Psychology experiments have proven that experiences and positive feelings are a better use of your discretionary wealth than buying objects. This isn’t New Age B.S., it’s actual fact. Your Memorial Day will be more fun if you use your money to help others out, or to align yourself with a cause you believe in.

3) Here’s the most surprising Memorial Day sales special of all: spend nothing at all. Our dead veterans, who sacrificed their lives for liberty and justice, don’t really care if you buy a flatscreen TV at Walmart. I’m sure they would rather you lobby Congress to end unnecessary wars overseas, to bring our men and women home, and to pay them what they DESERVE to be paid.

However you spend this Memorial Day, I wish you and your loved ones well.

