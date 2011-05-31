BOX OFFICE BLOCKBUSTERS: The Top 10 Highest Grossing Memorial Day Weekend Film Openings EVER

With Memorial Day Weekend here, it’s officially the season of the big summer movie blockbusters.



The long holiday weekend is a great time for film studios to jump-start ticket sales.

On the list of openings this weekend: The Hangover Part II, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Tree of Life.

We took a look at the highest (domestic) grossing films that have opened over this holiday weekend in the past. A few lessons:

Action movies reign supreme.

Good timing for movie franchises.

Kids love Ben Stiller.

