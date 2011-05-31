BOX OFFICE BLOCKBUSTERS: The Top 10 Highest Grossing Memorial Day Weekend Film Openings EVER

With Memorial Day Weekend here, it’s officially the season of the big summer movie blockbusters.

The long holiday weekend is a great time for film studios to jump-start ticket sales.

On the list of openings this weekend: The Hangover Part II, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Tree of Life.

We took a look at the highest (domestic) grossing films that have opened over this holiday weekend in the past. A few lessons:

Action movies reign supreme.

Good timing for movie franchises.

Kids love Ben Stiller.

No. 10: Madagascar (2005)

Memorial Day Weekend: $61,012,130

Total: $193,595,521

The animated DreamWorks movie had a star-studded voice-over cast and led to a sequel, TV show, toys, and video games. A third follow-up film is also in the works.

No. 9: Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

Memorial Day Weekend: $70,052,004

Total: $177,243,721

Ben Stiller's second movie to make the list is the follow-up to the 2006 Night at the Museum, which returned with familiar faces and added stars.

No. 8: Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Memorial Day Weekend: $70,816,215

Total: $215,409,889

Tom Cruise returned to his role as action star in this sequel.

No. 7: Pearl Harbor (2001)

Memorial Day Weekend: $75,177,654

Total: $198,542,554

A major Hollywood cast led by Ben Affleck made this history-turned-war movie a success.

No. 6: Bruce Almighty (2003)

Memorial Day Weekend: $85,734,045

Total: $242,829,261

In 2003, Jim Carrey tried his hand at playing God, audiences loved it.

No. 5: The Day After Tomorrow (2004)

Memorial Day Weekend: $85,807,341

Total: $186,740,799

The 2004 disaster movie was a big budget doomsday take on global warming.

No. 4: The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

Memorial Day Weekend: $90,161,880

Total: $229,086,679

When dinosaurs attack.

No. 3: X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

Memorial Day Weekend: $122,861,157

Total: $234,362,462

Director Brett Ratner's take on the comic book classic.

No. 2: Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Memorial Day Weekend: $126,917,373

Total: $317,101,119

Harrison Ford returned to his class role as Indiana Jones for this 2008 hit.

No. 1: Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End (2007)

Memorial Day Weekend: $139,802,190

Total: $309,420,425

The top spot goes to the third film in this Johnny Depp-led Disney franchise. The fourth instalment was just released last week.

