BOX OFFICE BLOCKBUSTERS: The Top 10 Highest Grossing Memorial Day Weekend Film Openings EVER

With Memorial Day Weekend here, it’s officially the season of the big summer movie blockbusters.
The long holiday weekend is a great time for film studios to jump-start ticket sales.
On the list of openings this weekend: The Hangover Part II, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Tree of Life.
We took a look at the highest (domestic) grossing films that have opened over this holiday weekend in the past. A few lessons:
Action movies reign supreme.
Good timing for movie franchises.
Kids love Ben Stiller.
Memorial Day Weekend: $61,012,130
Total: $193,595,521
The animated DreamWorks movie had a star-studded voice-over cast and led to a sequel, TV show, toys, and video games. A third follow-up film is also in the works.
Memorial Day Weekend: $70,052,004
Total: $177,243,721
Ben Stiller's second movie to make the list is the follow-up to the 2006 Night at the Museum, which returned with familiar faces and added stars.
Memorial Day Weekend: $70,816,215
Total: $215,409,889
Tom Cruise returned to his role as action star in this sequel.
Memorial Day Weekend: $75,177,654
Total: $198,542,554
A major Hollywood cast led by Ben Affleck made this history-turned-war movie a success.
Memorial Day Weekend: $85,734,045
Total: $242,829,261
In 2003, Jim Carrey tried his hand at playing God, audiences loved it.
Memorial Day Weekend: $85,807,341
Total: $186,740,799
The 2004 disaster movie was a big budget doomsday take on global warming.
Memorial Day Weekend: $90,161,880
Total: $229,086,679
When dinosaurs attack.
Memorial Day Weekend: $122,861,157
Total: $234,362,462
Director Brett Ratner's take on the comic book classic.
Memorial Day Weekend: $126,917,373
Total: $317,101,119
Harrison Ford returned to his class role as Indiana Jones for this 2008 hit.
Memorial Day Weekend: $139,802,190
Total: $309,420,425
The top spot goes to the third film in this Johnny Depp-led Disney franchise. The fourth instalment was just released last week.
