Memorial Day Weekend Gas Prices Haven't Moved In Three Years

For the third year in a row, gas prices will be within a penny or so of $US3.64 a gallon, the AP reports.

The impact of the Great American Shale Boom does not directly impact U.S. prices, since gasoline costs are determined on the global market. But the amount of oil that’s been brought to market has helped keep global oil prices steady for almost half a decade now, producing a ricochet effect at the pump. Chart via GasBuddy:

And here’s the national price map. We’ve previously discussed why prices in California are usually so high: a combination of stricter emissions requirements, taxes, and the state’s distance from the country’s mid-continent refining center.

