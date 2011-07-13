The 15 Most Memorable Moments In All-Star Game History

What happened: This was supposed to Bud Selig's moment. His Brewers had a new park and were hosting the 2002 All-Star Game. Superstars like Barry Bonds, Ichiro Suzuki, Manny Ramirez, and Sammy Sosa were in attendance and things appeared to be going well throughout.

One play of note was Barry Bonds getting robbed of a home run by then Twins outfielder Torii Hunter via a fantastic catch. The game would then evolve into a seesaw battle that ended up resulting in a tied score after nine innings.

In the 11th inning, both sides ran out of players. It is commonplace that managers will try to use every single one of their players during an All-Star Game. With both team managers not knowing what to do, they, along with the game's umpires consulted Bud Selig who was seated near the on-deck circle in the stands. He didn't know what to do either, and Selig decided that the game would go down as a tie if the NL didn't score in the bottom of the 11th, which they didn't. Despite the fans chanting 'let them play!' ala Bad News Bears, the 7-7 tie became official and there was no MVP awarded.