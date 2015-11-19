50 meals everyone should eat in their lifetime

Shutterstock/Foodio Make sure to sample some of the best poutine in Montreal.

Sometimes one meal is all it takes to make your vacation one to remember forever.

From incredibly fresh ceviche in Peru to the modern Spanish cuisine at Girona’s award-winning El Celler de Can Roca, we’ve put together a list of 50 meals you have to try at least once. While some are incredibly memorable restaurants, others are specialty food items you can only get when travelling to a certain place.

Whether you plan to travel to these destinations or already happen to live there, don’t miss out on these mouthwatering foods.

Jennifer Polland and Melissa Stanger wrote an earlier version of this post.

Sample mouthwatering steak at El Carpicho, tucked away in the northern Spanish village of Jimenez de Jamuz. Facebook/Restaurante Bodega El Capricho When in Poland, dip your spoon into a steaming bowl of Zurek filled with chopped vegetables and sausage. Shutterstock/Monika Wisniewska Explore the variety of flavours in biryani, an Indian dish of rice, vegetables, marinated meat, and just the right amount of spices. The biryani at Paradise Food Court in Hyderabad is touted as one of the best in India. Shutterstock/PI Warm up with a hearty bowl of Irish stew, an irresistible combination of lamb, stout, potatoes, carrots, and herbs. Shutterstock/Robyn Mackenzie Dine on Kobe beef in Japan and savour its flavours as it melts in your mouth. Shutterstock/Kulit Na Nakorn Breathe in the fragrant aroma of lamb tagine, a sweet, rich, and flavorful stew from Morocco. It's usually made with lamb, raisins, almonds, and spices and served over couscous. Shutterstock Duck confit, a hearty dish of duck legs poached in fat and submerged in duck lard, is a specialty of the Gascony region of France. Shutterstock/Piyato Satisfy your hunger with a bowl of Hungarian goulash, a hearty dish made of beef, onions, paprika, tomatoes, green pepper, potatoes, and sometimes noodles. Shutterstock/Elzbieta Sekowska While walking the streets of Georgia, snack on khachapuri, a savoury and chewy bread filled with bubbling cheese or egg. Shutterstock/Anna Bogush Bite into the chewy and rich pizzas of L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele in Naples, Italy. The pizzeria has been serving its traditional marinara and margherita pies since 1906. Yelp/Alex P. Dig into a pot of chilli crab in Singapore and enjoy its spicy and sweet gravy. Jennifer Polland /Business Insider Experience a one-of-a-kind BBQ dish at El Diablo Restaurant in Lanzarote, Spain, where heat from an active volcano is used to cook the food. TripAdvisor/Dalbie Bite into sublime custard tarts with flavours of lemon, cinnamon, and vanilla in Portugal. The most iconic shop is Antiga Confeitaria de Belém in Lisbon. Wikimedia Commons/SergioPT In Puebla, Mexico, enjoy the complex flavours of mole poblano, a thick sauce that is made with chilli peppers and chocolate and served over chicken. Shutterstock / JuanSalvador In Thailand, feast on a plate of pad thai -- fried noodles served with egg, bean sprouts, peanuts, and fillings like chicken and shrimp. The most famous spot is Bangkok's Thip Sumai, where you can even get a version that is served in an omelet. Shutterstock Enjoy delicacies like caviar and truffles at the White Rabbit in Moscow, Russia. TripAdvisor/hupingzhang Treat yourself to a crepe at Breizh Café, which has locations in Cancale, Paris, and Saint Malo. Choose between savoury or sweet crepes that are filled with everything from custards to cheeses. TripAdvisor/orcelou Sample homemade gourmet cuisine served to you by zip-lining acrobatic waiters at the treepod dining room of the Soneva Kiri Resort in Koh Kood, Thailand. Facebook/Soneva Kiri Resort & Residences Peel off a crispy, flaky layer of fresh spanakopita, a feta-and-spinach pie that's served all over Greece. Shutterstock Spoon up the flavours of a traditional Marseille bouillabaisse, a fish stew that typically includes rascasse, grondin, conger, and just the right amount of saffron. Shutterstock/Beat Bieler

