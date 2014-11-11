43 Meals Everyone Should Eat In Their Lifetime

A memorable meal can define a destination and keep you salivating for years to come.
From unpretentious fried fish tacos in Baja, Mexico, to the foraged tasting menu at Copenhagen’s Noma (the best restaurant in the world), we found 43 meals that are worth traversing the planet for.
Foodies will want to put these spots on their travel bucket list.
Watch wildebeests from your breakfast table at Singita Grumeti, a luxury camp tent in Africa's Serengeti.
Have a meal at Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, arguably Paris's most elegant and finest restaurant. Menus change with the seasons, and a four-course tasting menu costs 380 euros (about $500).
Breathe in the fragrant aroma of lamb tagine, a sweet, rich, and flavorful stew from Morocco usually made with lamb, raisins, almonds, and spices and served over couscous, before diving in.
Try the reinvented Peruvian dishes at Lima's Central restaurant, which was named the best restaurant in Latin America.
Peel off a crispy, flaky layer of fresh spanakopita, a feta-and-spinach pie that's served all over Greece.
