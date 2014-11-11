43 Meals Everyone Should Eat In Their Lifetime

Jennifer Polland, Melissa Stanger

A memorable meal can define a destination and keep you salivating for years to come.

From unpretentious fried fish tacos in Baja, Mexico, to the foraged tasting menu at Copenhagen’s Noma (the best restaurant in the world), we found 43 meals that are worth traversing the planet for.

Foodies will want to put these spots on their travel bucket list.

Feast on a juicy, dry-aged steak from the famous Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York.

Read more on Peter Luger >

Watch wildebeests from your breakfast table at Singita Grumeti, a luxury camp tent in Africa's Serengeti.

Learn more about Singita Grumeti in Tanzania >

Eat crispy Baja-style (estilo-Baja) fish tacos from a street vendor in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Lap up a bowl of asam laksa, a spicy and sour fish-based noodle soup, in Penang, Malaysia.

Have a meal at Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, arguably Paris's most elegant and finest restaurant. Menus change with the seasons, and a four-course tasting menu costs 380 euros (about $500).

Breathe in the fragrant aroma of lamb tagine, a sweet, rich, and flavorful stew from Morocco usually made with lamb, raisins, almonds, and spices and served over couscous, before diving in.

Try the reinvented Peruvian dishes at Lima's Central restaurant, which was named the best restaurant in Latin America.

Read more about Central >

Peel off a crispy, flaky layer of fresh spanakopita, a feta-and-spinach pie that's served all over Greece.

Sop up the spicy yet sweet gravy with a bun and crack into a pot of chilli crab in Singapore.

Read more on Singaporean street food >

Now find some travel inspiration.

100 Trips Everyone Should Take In Their Lifetime >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.