40 Meals You Should Eat In Your Lifetime

A memorable meal can define a destination and keep you salivating for years to come.
From unpretentious fried fish tacos in Baja, Mexico, to the 7-course tasting menu at Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca (the new best restaurant in the world), we found 40 meals that are worth traversing the planet for.
Foodies will want to put these spots on their travel bucket list.
Indulge in an epic seven-course meal at El Celler de Can Roca, a Catalan restaurant in Girona, Spain, that was named the Best Restaurant in the World by Restaurant magazine's 2013 World's 50 Best list. With the wine pairing, the meal costs $248 per person.
Take a bite out of a crispy, chewy, fresh falafel sandwich overstuffed with vegetables in Tel Aviv, Israel. People swear by the sandwiches at Ratzon Falafel and Gabai Falafel, but you really can't go wrong at any of the city's falafel stands.
Share a pot of paella, saffron-infused rice with seafood and chorizo, with friends at famed Can Majó, a restaurant on the beach in Barcelona.
Dine on Ottoman food while overlooking the Bosphorus in the Ciragan Palace, an 18th-century Ottoman Palace in Istanbul, Turkey.
Learn how to properly eat soup dumplings in Shanghai: Use your chopsticks to pick up the top of the dumpling and dip it in soy sauce. Then place the dumpling on your soup spoon and poke a hole in it to let the soup drain out. Slurp up the soup and eat the dumpling.
Eat a crispy fried catfish, oyster, or chicken po'boy at Johnny's Po'boys in New Orleans, Louisiana. The really adventurous should try the alligator sausage po'boy.
Cool down with a scoop of authentic homemade gelato from Grom. There are locations all over Italy—Rome, Florence, Milan, Venice—as well as a few shops abroad.
Sample dozens of bite-sized morsels—dumplings, pork buns, turnip cakes, noodles—at dim sum in Hong Kong.
savour warm, gooey arepas con queso (ground corn or flour pancakes that are grilled and filled with cheese) in Cartagena, Colombia.
*find original file and enlarge
Chow down on poutine, a dish of crisp french fries with brown gravy and cheese curds, in Montreal, Canada. Locals recommend the poutine from La Banquise.
Dig into the rib-sticking barbecue—pulled pork, ribs, burnt ends, and more—at famous BBQ joint Arthur Bryant's in Kansas City, Missouri.
Watch wildebeests from your breakfast table at Singita Grumeti, a luxury camp tent in Africa's Serengeti.
Sink your teeth into the voodoo doll-shaped doughnut, stuffed with jelly, at Voodoo Doughnut in Portland, Oregon.
Cool off with a bowl of fresh Bahamian conch salad and a cold Kalik beer while listening to the waves and burying your feet in the sand in the Bahamas.
Have a meal at Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée, arguably Paris's most elegant and finest restaurant. Menus change with the seasons, and a four-course tasting menu costs 380 euros (about $500).
Eat the extravagant four-course $175 tasting menu at Quay, Australia's most awarded restaurant, while looking out at Sydney Harbor. A meal here ends with the famed Guava snow egg, made from strawberries, guava, vanilla custard, and meringues.
Breathe in the fragrant aroma of lamb tagine, a sweet, rich, and flavorful stew from Morocco usually made with lamb, raisins, almonds, and spices and served over couscous, before diving in.
Treat yourself to a sachertorte—a rich, dense chocolate cake—in Vienna, Austria. The city is renowned for its elegant and historic pastry shops, like Cafe Landtmann and Demel.
Order a cheesesteak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pat's and Geno's are the famous spots, but we're partial to Ishkabibbles and Tony Luke's.
Sample Berlin's iconic street food: Currywurst, pork sausage that's cut into slices and doused with curry ketchup. It's served with a fresh roll to sop up the delicious sauce. Berliners love Konnopke Imbiss in the neighbourhood of Prenzlauer Berg.
Sit down to a hearty breakfast of a masala dosa, a thin crepe stuffed with potatoes, onions, and spices, and a chai tea in southern India.
Sample the sumptuous five-course lunch tasting menu at The Test Kitchen, one of the most exclusive restaurants in Cape Town, South Africa.
Select your own steak, then watch the grill masters cook it at Cabaña Las Lilas, a famous parilla (grill) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Indulge in a once-in-a-lifetime meal at The French Laundry, Chef Thomas Keller's iconic restaurant in Napa Valley, California.
Sit down to a hearty and flavorful meal of arroz con pollo, rice mixed with chicken, vegetables, and black beans, in Havana, Cuba.
Channel your inner carnivore and gorge yourself on elk, venison, bison, and other wild game at the Gun Barrel in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Choose from dozens of different dishes like chicken rice, laksa, satay, and char kway teow, at a hawker centre in Singapore.
Take part in a de rigeur French ritual: Picnic with a fresh loaf of crusty bread, soft cheeses, charcuterie, and a crisp bottle of chilled rosé in the south of France.
Dig deep into layers of the gooey, melted cheese and warm tomato sauce of a deep dish pizza in Chicago.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.