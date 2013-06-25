40 Meals You Should Eat In Your Lifetime

A memorable meal can define a destination and keep you salivating for years to come.



From unpretentious fried fish tacos in Baja, Mexico, to the 7-course tasting menu at Spain’s El Celler de Can Roca (the new best restaurant in the world), we found 40 meals that are worth traversing the planet for.

Foodies will want to put these spots on their travel bucket list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.