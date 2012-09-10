The Most Lavish Hotel Suites Around The World

Photo: Courtesy Corinthia Hotel London

No matter the destination, and no matter the reason for being there, the allure of a hotel suite knows no bounds.A suite is a hotel’s first-class seat, often the most desired room and the epitome of hospitality done right.



Be it palatial or cozy, high-design or low-key, it offers a place to eat, sleep, dress, entertain, observe or just plain lounge. The overall effect can be irresistible.

Many hotels have taken their suite offerings to (literally) new heights. London’s Corinthia Hotel, for instance, houses the 5,000-square-foot Royal Penthouse, which contains its own spa-treatment pod and a striking spiral staircase (among other luxe touches) and is the largest two-bedroom hotel residence in that city. The chic Arts Suite at the design-driven Hotel Arts Barcelona offers guests special extras, such as helicopter transport to lunch at one of Spain’s Michelin-starred restaurants, or electric Smart cars to drive around town.

While size is often a major selling point, it isn’t the only measure of success. Taking cues from the outside environment can turn an already spectacular setting into something extraordinary. The Girijaala Suite at Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, takes full advantage of its superb desert locale, incorporating natural elements into its design and maximizing views of the Entrada Sandstone mesas. And in Marrakech, the Atlas Deluxe Suite at Selman is perched on 15 acres of parkland and offers unprecedented views of the Atlas Mountains, as well as the hotel’s 16 Arabian horses.

Award-winning actress Vivien Leigh once said, “I need something truly beautiful to look at in hotel rooms.” These suites have beautiful views of all kinds covered, but they also create an experience that conforms to every need, making for a truly unforgettable stay.

This story was originally published by Departures.

Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah: Girijaala Suite Hotel Arts Barcelona: Arts Suite This 1,600-square-foot, one-bedroom suite at this design-forward hotel in Barcelona offers special touches and singular experiences in equal measure. Minimalist and furnished with pieces by the likes of designer Antonio Citterio and B&B Italia, the suite features wide views of the Mediterranean Sea and famed La Sagrada Família church. For a real treat, the hotel's helicopter will transport guests to one of three Michelin-starred restaurants, including El Celler de Can Roca in Girona (a 45-minute flight away). Electric Smart cars are also available, and a fragrance concierge can help formulate a custom scent to mark the visit. From $8,775; helicopter lunch, additional $5,014 a couple Marina 19--21 34-93/221-1000 hotelartsbarcelona.com Selman, Marrakech: Atlas Deluxe Suite Built on a 15-acre park at the bottom of the Atlas Mountains, Selman, which opened in May, is a sumptuous dwelling whose Atlas Deluxe Suite encompasses a bit more than 1,200 square feet. Its particularly large private terraces allow for unfettered views of the Atlas Mountains, as well as peeks at the hotel's 16 Arabian horses that roam the surrounding paddocks. Interior designer Jacques Garcia designed the look of the entire hotel (stables included), and the suite features traditional Moroccan lanterns and mosaic tilework throughout. Looking out onto the grounds, the Atlas Deluxe also views the Selman's swimming pool, which, at 260 feet, is one of the longest in Morocco. $740 Km 5, Route d'Amizmiz 212-5/24-45-96-00 selman-marrakech.com Hassler Roma: Trinità dei Monti Suite With a statement-making Art Deco feel, a desirable corner position, and a flair for the dramatic, the Hassler Roma's Trinità dei Monti one-bedroom suite wins points on many counts. The 807-square-foot dwelling on the fifth floor is right at the top of Rome's famed Spanish Steps, and the domes of the Trinità dei Monti Church right next door are so close, they are practically in the room. Five sizable floor-to-ceiling windows (each with its own balcony) allow for unparalleled views; the black, white, and red colour scheme hits a strong note; and a domed ceiling beset with Swarovski crystals arches over the dining area, giving everything a romantic edge. (Guests can call in the cuisine of Francesco Apreda, the Hassler's Michelin-starred chef.) Need more space? The suite can easily be connected to a nearby double room. From $4,380 Piazza Trinità dei Monti 6 39-06/699-340 hotelhasslerroma.com Corinthia Hotel, London: Royal Penthouse Suite The largest two-bedroom hotel residence in London, the Royal Penthouse at the Corinthia radiates an understated refinement from within its 5,000 square feet. Overlooking the Thames with 180-degree views of the city--making excellent use of its tucked-in locale on Whitehall Place--the suite has a private kitchen and wine cellar, as well as a terrace with a fire pit. A spiral staircase leads to the bedrooms with their king-sized beds, and the bathrooms sport honey-hued onyx and marble. (Thanks to an in-room spa-treatment pod, there is no need to go far if an appointment with the ESPA Life spa is in order.) The furnishings are (fittingly) bespoke, like the Makassar ebony dining table and walnut bed frames with leather detailing. From $28,479 Whitehall Pl. 44-20/7930-8181 corinthia.com Andara, Phuket, Thailand: Pool Suite Settling in for a stay in Phuket is made wonderfully easy in this 2,303-square-foot suite packed with amenities. Opening to an outdoor area with a plunge pool (accessible from the master bedroom and the living area) and views of Kamala Bay, the Pool Suite also affords guests views of the ocean. Custom fabrics and silks by designer Jim Thompson and teak furnishings highlight the decor, while a fully functional kitchen and spacious living and bedroom areas make for total and complete comfort. From $840 15 Moo 6, Kamala Beach 66-76/338-777 andaraphuket.com The London NYC, New York: Penthouse Suite Whisking up to this duplex suite on the 53rd and 54th floors of The London NYC leaves little question as to why a room at the top is worth the elevator trip. The penthouse's 2,500 square feet offers 180-degree views of the city; the bathroom's soaking tub overlooks both Central Park and the skyline. Custom furnishings by interior designer David Collins appear throughout, and a professional kitchen makes it easy for the chefs from the Gordon Ramsay--led restaurants in the hotel to work their magic. With amenities that close at hand, why ever leave? From $2,999 151 W. 54th St. 866-690-2029 thelondonnyc.com There's more luxury hotels right at your fingertips. Now see our rundown of the 10 best hotels for shopaholics >

