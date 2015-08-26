People are already selling Dismaland merchandise on eBay for crazy prices

Dismaland, the new show by acclaimed street artist Banksy, opened in Weston-super-Mare — near Bristol, England — on Friday and already there’s plenty of memorabilia from the show for sale on eBay.
A search for Dismaland returns 954 items right now, ranging in price from a print with an asking price of £4,750 to a programme and set of photos with a starting price of £0.01.
It’s not clear what Banksy would make of all this. The street artist’s persona appears to have a sneering attitude to commercialism — just look at the title of his film, “Exit Through the Gift Shop.”
At the same time, Banksy is a savvy operator who knows how to make money. Some of what’s on sale, such as the programmes, is merchandise produced for the show.
Check out some of the things you can bid for.
Official posters for the exhibition are going for £45. This seller has already sold 2 and only has 1 left.
A 'pocket money loans' booklet produced by graffiti artist Darren Cullen for the exhibition is going for £25. It's clearly a dig at payday loans companies, who have attracted a lot of negative press in Britain in recent years.
At normal theme parks and carnivals you can win goldfish at the stalls. But at Dismaland you win a fish finger -- you can buy one, along with a site map, for £10.
A satirical balloon reading 'I am an imbecile' is currently on offer with an eye-watering asking price of £50. It's in 'mint condition' apparently.
People are even cashing in by selling copies of the local paper that first announced the show. The Weston, Worle & Somerset Mercury usually sells for 80p but this edition has been bid up to £2.35.
