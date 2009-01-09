Memo To RIM, Windows Mobile: Palm Just Kicked Your Butt

Perhaps the most impressive part of Palm’s (PALM) new WebOS smartphone platform: It has a gorgeous user interface. (At least from what we can tell from the photos and videos we’ve seen.)



The Palm Pre’s UI design gives even Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone a run for its money, and destroys Microsoft’s (MSFT) Windows Mobile and RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry OS — especially the ugly graphics RIM and Verizon threw together for the hairball BlackBerry Storm. (We again point you to the fact that “VZ Naviga…” doesn’t even fit on one line.)

Here’s a side-by-side comparison using the stock UI design Palm included on the new Pre Web site. It’s not even as pretty as some of the stuff we’ve seen in Gizmodo’s photos and videos, some of which we’ve embedded below.

