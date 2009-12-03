'Memo To NBC: Don't Let The Cable Dudes Name Anything'

Headline courtesy AdAge’s Michael Learmonth, who points us to this tragic report from Broadcasting & Cable:

Comcast appears ready to launch its authentication-based online video initiative under the new moniker of Fancast Xfinity TV, according to promotional materials obtained by B&C. The new service may also go by Xfinity, for short. The service had been called OnDemand Online since it was first announced earlier this year.

Xfinity? Seriously? What the heck does that mean?

