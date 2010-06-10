Memo To CNN: Eliot Spitzer Needs A No-Nonsense Work Wife

Photo: twitpic.com

rumours are everywhere that Eliot Spitzer is about to become a cable-news talking head, perhaps at CNN, which needs a new show for its 8 p.m. hour now that Campbell Brown is leaving.One report even has the former New York governor signing a contract with CNN any minute now, most likely to co-star in an updated version of the debate show Crossfire. (A CNN spokeswoman declines to comment.)



Obviously, Spitzer brings with him a certain amount of … baggage. Although he’s been doing a lot of TV, and has repeatedly served as a guest host for MSNBC, it’s still only two years ago that he was forced to resign after his taste for high-end prostitutes came to light. No matter what happens from this point on, it will, as they say, be the first line in his obituary.

Read more at DailyFinance >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.